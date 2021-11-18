Hey Sean Hannity, Call Your Boss

Sean you might want to check in with your old boss and still a higher up at NewsCorp. Rupert Murdoch has opinions on "Stop the Squeal."
By Frances LangumNovember 18, 2021

Sean Hannity went after Liz Cheney on Wednesday's "Hannity."

And at one point he worried aloud that "perhaps the real agenda is to purge the Republican Party of all things Trump."

YA THINK, Sean?

Anyhow, this morning Sean's former boss and still big-wig at NewsCorp Rupert Murdoch is trending on Twitter. Rupert is kinda tired of the whole "stop the steal" BS, and would like very much for Mango Mussolini to drop it.

Maybe Sean needs an update from the suits upstairs as to how his network is going to "handle" the Trump news as it becomes more and more clear that Agolf Twitler is a drag on their brand.

Discussion

