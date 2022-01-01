Crookie Boss Of The Year: Lachlan Murdoch

The honcho who bankrolls all the racism and sedition at Fox News deserves special recognition this year.
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 1, 2022

Lachlan Murdoch knows exactly what he is paying for when he opens his wallet for Tucker Carlson, et al. As we noted in June, Murdoch gave his explicit sanction to Carlson’s “white replacement” demagoguery that came straight from the cesspools of white supremacy. The result: Carlson saw the green light, barreled ahead, and other Fox personalities and Republicans followed suit.

Ditto for Carlson’s false flag “documentary” about January 6th. Two Fox News conservatives were so disturbed by it they resigned in protest. According to NPR’s David Folkenflik, they were not the only ones. He reported, “Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corp.”

In other words, Murdoch gave his thumbs up to that, too.

As CNN's Jim Acosta says in the video above, Jefferson Davis would be proud of Lachlan Murdoch. Too bad Davis can't be here to present the award in person to Lachlan and bestow a Dishonorable Mention to mostly-retired Rupert Murdoch.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue