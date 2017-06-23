Jimmy Kimmel: 'And Then These Guys Wonder Why We Hate Them'

As we might have guessed, Jimmy Kimmel, who made an impassioned plea for comprehensive health coverage after the birth of his sick baby, is just disgusted with the Senate "health care" bill.

He said it was "cynical" and pointed out it takes effect after most of the GOP senators run for reelection.

“This morning, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell showed us a draft of his top-secret new health care legislation," he said.

"They opened the vault. They laid the bill out on a table, rubbed lemon juice all over it and the text magically appeared for all to see. And wouldn’t you know it, the bill includes a big tax cut for rich people!”

Quelle surprise!

“So unless you just got drafted by an NBA team, it’s not great news. They’re calling the plan ‘Better Care’ -- as in, ‘Just imagine how much better this plan would be if the people who wrote it cared,'” he said.

“And it slashes Medicaid, which could negatively affect millions of poor and elderly people,” he continued.

“But here’s the thing. It won’t happen until 2024. It’s gradual. Which makes you wonder, why 2024. What is the significance of that? Will we all be in those pods from The Matrix by then, we won’t need health care?

"The reason it’s 2024 is that will be after most of the current senators have run for re-election. And then these guys wonder why we hate them.

"And that’s why.”