Joe Walsh Rants About 'Evil Black People' To Deflect From White Supremacist Terrorism

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh clashed with a U.K. politician on Tuesday after the ex-congressman brought up "evil black people" in response to terrorist acts by white supremacists.

During a discussion on MSNBC, Walsh asserted that President Donald Trump had launched a Twitter assault on London Mayor Sadiq Khan because the U.S. leader was passionate about stopping terrorist attacks.

"Then if this anger towards hate is coming from a place of passion," MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle noted, "why didn't the president have that level of immediate passion and anger and upset when that same level of hate happened on a train in Portland, Oregon when a white supremacist killed two men?"

"He should," Walsh replied. "And he should every time a young black man shoots another young black man in the city of Chicago."

"That was an act of terror, sir," Ruhle said.

"That was an act of terror committed by an evil white supremacist," Walsh agreed. "And there are evil black people in this country who kill white people."

British Labour Party candidate Paul Flynn dismissed Walsh's arguments, noting that the former congressman had once advocated for a moat with alligators on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The correct response is to get angry," Walsh insisted. "That's the point Trump was making. And in the United Kingdom, they refuse to do that. And London's mayor refuses to do that."

"I don't lecture you," Flynn replied. "But the fact that because of handguns being universally available in America, you have more people killed every hour in American by accidents with guns or malicious acts with guns than we do in this country in a whole year."

"You have a massacre of gun violence in America," he added. "[The London terrorists] used knives. If they used guns, they could have [killed] hundreds. But we don't decide to lecture you about how to run your country."