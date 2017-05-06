Kellyanne Conway's Husband Smacks Trump For His Dumb Travel Ban Tweets

Donald Trump took to his favorite form of communication, Twitter and undermined his own legal argument before the courts over his original "Muslim Ban" executive order.

As The Washington Post noted, Like a petulant child, Trump started a new wave of tweets today that make no sense at all (Do they ever?) with what his own administration has been arguing in regards to his "travel ban" as it comes before the Supreme Court.

His people have not been calling it a "ban" but a Trump travel executive order. But he's frustrated and since "king baby" has no self control, he tweeted these earlier today.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In the above video, CNN's Inside Politics broke down the ridiculous use and relationship Trump has with Twitter and his own administration.

As they went over Trump's latest debacle, John King said, "It becomes comic sometimes to see people who work closely with the president, who are loyal to the president, who are paid by the taxpayers go on television with the White House behind them and say 'pay no attention to the words of the president of the United States."

He continued, "It's easy to laugh about that. It's easy to make political hay about that, but there's something seriously wrong within this White House - are they saying listen only to the president when we're able to coach him, lead him, to protect him with the teleprompter? Is that what they're syaing?"

Yes, they are.

The fact that Kellyanne Conway scolds the media for focusing on Trump's tweets and then her husband, who was up for a big job in the administration contradicts his own wife outright says all you need to know.