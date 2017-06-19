Kellyanne Conway Puts On A Show For Her Boss On Fox And Friends

Kellyanne Conway knows how to keep her job. Go on Fox and Friends and whine about Democrats.

Sittin' on the crotch couch with the F&F team, Kellyanne whined that Democrats aren't being nice to the White House.

CONWAY: The Democrats are still affected by the election results. It’s very clear. Those who constantly asked, “Will you accept the election results?” clearly still have not. It’s hashtag resistance, including Hillary Clinton who plays the game of spin the bottle — who do I blame today? And the faster they get on board with the fact that he is the president and that this is his agenda moving forward — we would love Democratic votes.

We don't live in a dictatorship, Kellyanne. And why should Democrats vote to take away healthcare from 24 million people?

And doesn't your party have the majority in both houses of Congress?

"Hashtag resistance" to Trump's agenda? Are you denigrating the use of Twitter, Kellyanne? Careful where you tread there!