Kellyanne Conway Is Very Unhappy Democrats Are Showing A Spine

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway almost burst into tears as she recounted how mean and terrible the Democratic party was being towards Trump's nominees and agenda on Fox and Friends this morning.

Kilmeade, Doocy and Ainsley were acting like their typical cheer-leading squad for Trump and after Conway complained about the "presumptive negativity" surrounding much of Trump's moves so far in office,she launched into an epic meltdown.

Conway said, "By the way, to your earlier point? The Democratic Party, we're seeing it unravel in front of our eyes and seeing it be revealed in front of our faces."

She continued, "A bunch of crybabies who say they are going to oppose Supreme Court nominees before they even know the person's name and his academic credentials and impeccable record. They are holding up our nominees to the cabinet."

"I was told yesterday this is the longest that the nation has gone without a Secretary of the Treasury at least in modern times. if not the longest, it's darn close to it, " Kellyanne said.

"We need a Secretary of Treasury, folks, for those who actually go to work in the morning and need the dollar to flourish. We need a Secretary of Treasury to be running things. This obstinance and obstruction is the modern Democratic Party," she said.

"I think it's going to cost them because they are hysterical about everything now. You can't even -- there is no creditation of hysteria. Everything makes them cry and scream."

Touchy, are we? How the times have changed and zombie hypocrites have risen.

As soon as President Obama stepped into the Oval office, Republicans publicly admitted over and over again how they would obstruct and block everything and anything they could. Including claiming he wasn't a U.S. citizen, led by Conway's boss, the mangled apricot hell beast.

And this was at a time when we were fighting off a global financial depression.

Since Trump has nominated some of the most unqualified people to be part of his cabinet in the history of this country, they've forced them to object.

The only reason a Sen. Jeff Sessions was nominated was because he was an early Trump supporter and that's it.

Do I really have to comment on the viability of Betsy DeVos? Tom Price? Steven Mnuchin, who foreclosed on seniors over a quarter?

His picks were so awful that Republicans changed the rules to move Price and Mnuchin out of committee.

Kellyanne is preaching to the choir here to keep the base engaged, which you'd think wouldn't be such a problem if her boss was doing a good job, right?