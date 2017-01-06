Stupid New Defense Of Trump Russia: Collusion Isn't 'Illegal'

It seems like lots of players in the Trump Russia story are changing their tune today, perhaps in time for the Comey testimony.

First up, none other than Vladimir Putin changed his story. Before there was no collusion at all and how dare you. Today it's "perhaps some non-state actors" who were "patriotically minded" tried to overthrow the US election.

Putin Hints at U.S. Election Meddling by ‘Patriotically Minded’ Russians https://t.co/5byqZ4hkXk — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 1, 2017

It's a shame Vladimir Putin has so little control over his people. (snark)

And the story is changing among some Republicans over here, too. Here's wingnut MIchael Reagan being given a prime time stage on CNN to spout that hey, so what if there was collusion. Collusion isn't illegal because Don Lemon can't come up with the law that was broken off the top of his head.

Thankfully, both Media Matters and Politifact took the time to find the laws that were broken.

It is a federal crime to conspire with anyone, including a foreign government, to ‘deprive another of the intangible right of honest services,’ " [Harvard Law School's John] Coates said. "That would include fixing a fraudulent election, in my view, within the plain meaning of the statute." Josh Douglas at the University of Kentucky Law School offered two other possible relevant statutes. "Collusion in a federal election with a foreign entity could potentially fall under other crimes, such as against public corruption," Douglas said. "There's also a general anti-coercion federal election law."

Reagan also tried to push the lie that no votes were changed as a result of the FBI leaking Clinton investigation but not the Trump one. Perhaps if someone only TRIES to break into your house, Michael Reagan, they should be exonerated?

This is Mitch McConnell's fault for insisting the Trump investigation be kept under wraps until after the election, while Jason Chaffetz was leaking the Hillary investigation all over the planet.

And shame on CNN for having this doofus on the air. Everyone needs a lesson from Sesame Street, apparently: