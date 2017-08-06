Nicolle Wallace On Trump And The Stupidity Defense

On the Today Show, Nicolle Wallace responded to a question about whether Trump's interactions with Comey "might be icky, it might be awkward, it might be inappropriate, but it's not illegal."

"Well, it may be," she said.

"Listen, this is where the White House has landed. They have landed on the stupidity defense. "He just didn't understand that the FBI is an independent law enforcement agency and was doing what you just described. This is where they have landed. This is where they have landed on foreign policy. He just didn't understand that you don't blow the cover of undercover agents. So he didn't get the intel. He didn't understand it was inappropriate to ask for the FBI to be the arms of your press operation and rapidly respond to stories you don't understand.

"If this is where they have landed, this is where they are going to have problems over and over again."