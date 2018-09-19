Trump And His Magical Time Machine

So Trump now says he should have fired James Comey the day after the Republican convention, which even I admit, would have been an impressive feat.

President Trump said Tuesday that he regrets not firing James B. Comey as FBI director sooner, asserting that he should have done so while still a candidate for president — an option that was not actually available to him.

Oddly enough, I, too, wish Trump had fired him while he was still a candidate. I think Hillary Clinton would be president today if he had.

I wonder when Trump would have fired Sessions? When he was a fetus?

Dumb. Lord, Trump is dumb.

(Originally published at JuanitaJean.com)