Nunes Broke House Rules To Issue 'Unmasking' Subpoenas

Turns out Rep. Devin Nunes put being a Trump surrogate above being a member of the House of Representatives (again) by unilaterally issuing subpoenas to the FBI, CIA, and NSA without telling any of the other committee members.

Rep. Nunes embarrassed himself and the entire House Intelligence Committee with his bogus late night antic of running to the White House to pass on leaked information (from Trump's people?) in a clear effort to disrail Russia investigations.

He was forced to sideline himself on the Russia probes because he destroyed the credibility of his committee to handle any investigation honestly. Suddenly he's reappeared.

After four subpoenas were approved by both parties on the committee, Nunes made his move.

CNN reports: "The new dispute stems from seven new subpoenas issued by the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, four seeking documents and testimony from Michael Flynn and President Trump's private attorney Michael Cohen. They were approved by both parties for their Russia meddling probe, but the three others were issued unilaterally by chairman Devin Nunez without Democratic approval."

Rep. Nunes is once again pushing the bogus narrative that President Obama ordered the surveillance of Trump officials and then had them unmasked.

The "Wall Street Journal" says those subpoenas were issued to the FBI, CIA and NSA for information about alleged unmasking by former Obama administration officials. Seeking details about exactly what led to the unveiling of the names of Trump aides who were in contact with Russian officials and were caught up in surveillance of foreign officials."

Guess who Nunes' targets were?

CNN, "Former national security adviser Susan Rice, former UN ambassador Samantha Power and former CIA director John Brennan all named in the subpoenas. A senior aide claims Nunez was acting separately from the Russian investigation and his aide stressed Nunes never entirely recused himself. That he only temporarily stepped aside."

And all the while, Rep. Nunes was still "reviewing classified intelligence related to Russian investigation.

And Rep. Nunes also broke the House rules by issuing those subpoenas since he does have the authority to do so, "but only in consultation with the minority party in certain circumstances - that did not happen."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Rep. Nunes has once again inserted himself into the middle of the Russian investigations to protect his one true boss and has proved that he's still a member of Trump's transition team and not an ethical member of Congress.

Either that, or he's generating anti-Obama staff propaganda for Fox "News," but it ends the same -- serving in a cover-up of Trump Russia.

Nunes is not an investigator. He is a co-conspirator. It is time for Paul Ryan to remove him from the Intelligence Committee forever.