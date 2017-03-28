John McCain Calls On Nunes To Reveal White House Sources

Senator John McCain had harsh words for the way Chairman Nunes has conducted House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russia and his weird actions that have damaged its credibility.

On CBS This Morning, Nora O'Donnell asked, "Do you think it was appropriate that to view these so-called intelligence reports on White House grounds?"

McCain replied, “I think there needs to be a lot of explaining to do, I’ve been around for quite a while and I’ve never heard of any such thing.”

O'Donnell asked if Chairman Nunes "should reveal his source" and McCain replied, "Well, absolutely, I can't imagine why not."

The Arizona Senator explained that an intelligence committee needs to run in a bipartisan fashion, even if members have differing opinions and he said, "there's so much out there that needs to be explained by the chairman."

Smug pressers are not getting the job done. Mr. Nunes.

Sen. McCain left it up to Speaker Ryan if Nunes should be kicked off the committee, but reaffirmed, "It is an issue of most importance and something’s got to change otherwise the whole effort in the House of Representatives will lose credibility - that's just obvious."

Yes, it is obvious.

And it's also obvious that Nunes has turned his committee into a joke and is doing everything he can to shield the Trump administration and protect Donald Trump at all costs.