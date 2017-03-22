Senate Intel Chairman: Devin Nunes Created 'The Unmasking Thing'

Sen. Richard Burr told CNN that Chairman Devin Nunes, created the whole "unmasking thing" to attack Susan Rice and create a false narrative to help the Trump administration.

Susan Rice, President Obama's former National Security Advisor was interviewed by Sen. Burr's committee in a closed session and Burr told CNN that he didn't bother to question her about the concerns the Trump administration has raised about improperly unmasking Americans.

“The unmasking thing was all created by Devin Nunes, and I’ll wait to go through our full evaluation to see if there was anything improper that happened,” Burr told CNN. “But clearly there were individuals unmasked. Some of that became public which it’s not supposed to, and our business is to understand that, and explain it.”

Chairman Devin Nunes, for the most part destroyed the House Intelligence committee inquiries into the Russian investigations when he secretly ran to the White House to create a phony story about Susan Rice illegally unmasking Trump campaign members after Trump proclaimed that Obama had ordered him to be bugged.

Sen. Burr was under fire because of his close ties to Trump, which many Democrats felt put the Senate Intel committee's investigations into Russia in questionable hands.

However, Nunes' antics were so disgraceful, that Sen. Burr, who was a super Trump supporter, took the time to hit the Chairman over the head with a serious truth bomb.

Rep. Nunes, has still remained quite combative since he stepped down from leading the Russian investigations in the House as well as perpetrating a fraud on the American people.