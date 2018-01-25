Devin Nunes Refused To Share 'Memo' With Senate Intel Committee GOP Chairman Burr

Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intel Committee, denied the chairman of the Senate Intel Committee Sen. Richard Burr, access to the 'classified memo' that he has compiled alleging major corruption within the FBI linking to the Russia investigations.

CNN is reporting Chairman Devin Nunes, who already humiliated himself and was kicked off as Chairman during the House's so-called investigation into Russia meddling in our 2016 election told Sen. Burr's staff to essentially f**k-off when asked for a copy of his supposed explosive report. It's so explosive no one is allowed to see it, only tweet #releasethememo.

Back when Nunes was running around late at night like the Hamburglar, colluding with Trump officials and then making believe he uncovered a horrendous unmasking operation against Trump, he refused to tell his own party members on his own committee who his sources were.

There should be criminal charges brought against this smegma masquerading as a U.S. Congressman.

In response to this high chicanery, Democrats on the House Intel Committee are compiling their own "memo" to expose the lies coming out of the mouths of Nunes and his sycophantic Trump supporters in Congress to protect the FBI and DOJ and shed some light on another phony Republican sideshow aimed at destroying the special counsel.

#BREAKING: HOUSE INTEL DEMS DRAFTED THEIR OWN MEMO TO COUNTER THE NUNES MEMO.



Adam Schiff says it EXPOSES "the misleading character of the Republicans’ document so that members of the House are not left w/ an erroneous impression of the dedicated professionals at the FBI & DOJ." pic.twitter.com/5PoKpTzWAH — Cyrus Toulabi (@CyrusToulabi) January 24, 2018

The Trump administration must be feeling very jittery now about where Robert Mueller is headed with the investigation.