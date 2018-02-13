Kamala Harris Asks FBI Director If Trump Should Recuse From Trump-Russia Intel

At one moment in the above video, FBI Director Christopher Wray seems confused by Senator Kamala Harris's question:

HARRIS: If the president asked you tomorrow to hand over to him additional sensitive FBI information on the investigations into his campaign, would you give it to him?

WRAY: I am not going to discuss the investigation in question with the president, much less provide information from that investigation to him.

HARRIS: And if he received that information and wanted to declassify it, would he have the ability to do that from your perspective?

WRAY: Information from the?



HARRIS: However he received it, perhaps from members of the United States Congress.

WRAY: I think legally he would have that ability.

HARRIS: And do you believe the president should recuse himself from reviewing and declassifying sensitive material related to this investigation?

WRAY: I think recusal questions I encourage him to talk to White House counsel about.

HARRIS: Has the FBI done legal analysis on these questions?

WRAY: Happily, I am no longer in the business of doing legal analysis. I now get to be a client and blame lawyers for things instead of being the lawyer that gets blamed.