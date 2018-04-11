Devin Nunes Threatens To Impeach FBI Director Wray And DAG Rosenstein

After shutting down the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, Rep. Devin Nunes, the Trump-lackey chairman without any intelligence experience, is now waging war on FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Nunes visited The Ingraham Angle last night, apparently for the express purpose of threatening Wray and Rosenstein.

It was an effort egged on by Ingraham: “You’ve been trying to get documents for as long as I’ve been doing this show … and people have been asking, why is it that you haven’t yet held anyone in contempt of Congress?” she said. “What gives here? What do you still need?”

Nunes called it “a situation where it’s trickled-down documents.” He gave some long explanation that sounded more like a Hannity-scripted attack on the Russia investigation than anyone concerned with Russian meddling in our democracy. The gist was that he wants to see an un-redacted version of the document that prompted the investigation.

According to Politico, Nunes and his Trumper colleagues on House Intel have already acknowledged what triggered the investigation:That document, which The New York Times reported on in December, revealed that the probe was launched because of an intelligence tip that George Papadopoulos, a campaign foreign policy aide, had revealed to an Australian diplomat that Russia had obtained dirt on Hillary Clinton.The revelation undercut claims that the investigation had been launched as a result of a disputed dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele, whose work was funded indirectly by the Clinton campaign and which President Donald Trump has dismissed as fiction. A formerly classified memo released in February by the House intelligence panel with Trump’s approval later confirmed that the FBI began its Russia probe because of the information from Papadopoulos. (My emphases added)

Nunes told Ingraham, “We’re at a boiling point.” Other than Donald Trump and his team of sycophants and lackeys, who or what is boiling? Nobody said.

Ingraham sounded eager as she asked, “What are the chances you’re gonna hold them in contempt of Congress right now?”

Nunes replied, “Well I could just tell you that we’re not going to just hold in contempt. We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach … We’re not messing around here. … At the end of the day, we’re gonna win on this.”

Ingraham did not ask, nor did Nunes say whether there is enough support in Congress to impeach either Wray or Rosenstein.

Nunes' deadline is today. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, watch Nunes ratchet up the right-wing war on our justice system above, from the April 10, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

Originally published at Newshounds.us