So Glad Right Wing Media Is 'Toning Down Their Rhetoric'

A Republican congress MAN has been shot, and yes that's a really bad thing and yes we wish him a full recovery.

But this call by Republicans for Democrats to "Tone Down the Rhetoric" is just rich:

.@RepChrisCollins on the shooting: "I can only hope that Democrats tone down the rhetoric" https://t.co/jjLvstIEuJ pic.twitter.com/WnsWAuPldf — POLITICO (@politico) June 14, 2017

There are thousands of examples of right wing violent rhetoric coming from the Right, (check our archives) but to cite a specific parallel-- we haven't forgotten the Sarah Palin put crosshairs over congressional districts prior to the Gabby Giffords shooting.

Tone down the rhetoric.

And SINCE the shooting yesterday, what has been the tone from the right? And again, I am limiting myself to people published on popular media or elected officials or people who frequent Fox News. There is no need to single out SRAT, Some Random Ahole on Twitter. Those who have "legitimacy" on the Right are plenty:

Here's Roger Stone on Chelsea Clinton: (h/t Karoli for the screenshot as I won't link his Twitter)

TFW conservatives call for more civil discourse and lead off with this. pic.twitter.com/ZkW1zDGwSC — Karoli (@Karoli) June 15, 2017

Mark Levin said that "liberalism lacks an appreciation for human life."

As usual, Tucker Carlson provided the comic relief:

Blind to Irony: Tucker Carlson - on Fox News - calls for more "intellectual honesty". https://t.co/KB0Lqvb1Bx — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) June 15, 2017

And then there's Hannity. Life comes at Hannity fast -- calling out "dehumanizing Democrats" less than a week after Eric Trump said "Democrats are not people" ON YOUR SHOW, Sean.

And last night Sean Hannity made sure to tone down the rhetoric? Nah.

If right wing media changed its "tone," who would tune in? The audience wants hate speech, and there's too much money in giving that to them to stop now.

But hey, now that Melania is in the White House she can get right on that anti-cyber bullying initiative. Can't wait to hear Sean Hannity's take on how to prevent bullying.