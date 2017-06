So Trump seems a little upset this morning. I wonder why?

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Is it that the transition team was just ordered to preserve documents?

Trump’s transition team is ordered to preserve documents in #TrumpRussia probe; sign of breadth of Mueller inquiry. https://t.co/UokJMhFxAC pic.twitter.com/78PESumpAH — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 16, 2017

Nah, seems like it might be something else:

Much informed speculation ensues!

Theory: Trump told Rosenstein to fire Mueller last night and he said no https://t.co/nSpPNA3ZBn — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) June 16, 2017

Big: Trump just said Rosenstein told him to fire Comey.



This will be key to the obstruction probe. Here's how.https://t.co/pT9sosn5zg pic.twitter.com/WfkJUkbaFK — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 16, 2017

Noteworthy: @DonaldJTrumpJr retweeted this piece. Do not take for granted that Trump won't try to remove him. https://t.co/bqxRjs5FDL — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 16, 2017

Yep. Rosenstein was in on the meeting with Sessions and Trump over Comey's fate. See me and @tribelaw here: https://t.co/pT9sosn5zg https://t.co/6vDfk4TjQ9 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 16, 2017

In here, @tribelaw tells me meeting between Rosenstein, Sessions, and Trump just before Comey's firing will figure in obstruction probe: https://t.co/8kB2paNlOc — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 16, 2017

interactions between WH and Rosenstein last night/this morning must have been really something https://t.co/UI726HSv3T — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 16, 2017

Next in line: Associate AG Rachel Brand, who is a conservative lawyer active in GOP and not a career prosecutor. Thoughts, @benjaminwittes? https://t.co/3B4ndpHYNr — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 16, 2017

I think very highly of Rachel, who is a friend, a patriot, and a person in whom I have confidence. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) June 16, 2017

Don't resign, Rosenstein. Make him fire you. https://t.co/F5ROpxt8yP — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) June 16, 2017

Now it's an actual news story:

Trump appeared to attack the integrity of Rod Rosenstein, the top Justice official in charge of the Russia inquiry https://t.co/OKsjERjBgH — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 16, 2017

Stay tuned. Sounds like another Saturday (Friday?) Night Massacre is coming. Everything old is new again!