Stelter: 'Fox & Friends' A 'Daily Infomercial' For The Trump Administration

Stelter asks his viewers what a daily informercial for the Trump White House would look like. And he answers it himself -- Fox and Friends. Yes, that (formerly) "Fair and Balanced" news channel is so blatant that even other media sources can only see it as right wing propaganda.

Reliable Sources watched an entire week's worth of Fox and Friends (my condolences to your staff, Brian) and this is what they report back:

It's all about making Trump look good and his enemies look bad

Bash the mainstream media, as if they're not part of it.

Attack Democrats/liberals, with strawman arguments

Lots of repetition (brainwashing)

Denying collusion, parroting Trump tweets/talking points

Bashing Comey

Undermining and attacking Mueller

Zero Trump critics

The hosts know Trump is compulsively watching so they give him a virtual reach around and tug via their overly flattering words and fawning praise. It is...propaganda. Stelter calls it that, and rightfully so.