This Time, Police Are Calling It A Terror Attack

Police say all victims of the #FinsburyPark attack were from the Muslim community. One witness: "This was a direct attack on Muslims" pic.twitter.com/2L9oHbVw8Z

"I want to kill all Muslims!" said the white man who drove his car into a crowd of London mosque-goers.

But it took a while before it was referred to as a terror attack.

“This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far right extremism and he clearly took advantage of a simple weapon, a vehicle, to make an attack on people going about their business,” security minster Ben Wallace told Sky News.

“There are no ifs no buts, this is a terrorist attack in the same way the bomber of Manchester blew up many people only recently. This is a pure terrorist attack designed to inflict terror and fear and also hurt people in some twisted cause.”

Ivanka Trump tweeted her support:

Sending love and prayers to the victims in #FinsburyPark London. We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all it's ugly forms. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile, from her father this morning: