This Time, Police Are Calling It A Terror Attack
"I want to kill all Muslims!" said the white man who drove his car into a crowd of London mosque-goers.
But it took a while before it was referred to as a terror attack.
“This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far right extremism and he clearly took advantage of a simple weapon, a vehicle, to make an attack on people going about their business,” security minster Ben Wallace told Sky News.
“There are no ifs no buts, this is a terrorist attack in the same way the bomber of Manchester blew up many people only recently. This is a pure terrorist attack designed to inflict terror and fear and also hurt people in some twisted cause.”
Ivanka Trump tweeted her support:
Meanwhile, from her father this morning:
