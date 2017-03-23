London Mayor: Donald Trump Jr's Tweets Are Not A Priority

Donald Trump, Jr. is an idiot, but you knew that. USA Today reports:

Donald Trump Jr. is under fire for tweeting hours after Wednesday's London attack a comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan from a month ago that terror attacks had become "part and parcel" of life in a global city. Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." The tweet included a link to a Sept. 22 story from Britain's Independent newspaper that includes the quote from Khan asking Londoners to be vigilant following a bombing in New York City. Khan was quoted the day after three bombs exploded in N.Y. and nearby towns, wounding 29 people.

So Trump Jr. grabs a quote from when bombs hit New York City last fall, quotes the London Mayor out of context, and uses the quote against the mayor in a tweet the DAY of a terror attack on London?

The Mayor kept it classy.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: "I'm not going to respond to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr, I've been doing more important things over the past 24h" pic.twitter.com/JGibM7vWOT — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2017

But one member of Parliament did take time to address Dummy Junior:

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London's Mayor for your own political gain. You're a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

Many Americans on Twitter agreed.

@wesstreeting @DonaldJTrumpJr Truth, tact, compassion, empathy, sincerity, statesmanship are not qualities of the current U.S. administration. Apologies, dear allies. — Carmen Lane (@CarmenLane) March 23, 2017

@wesstreeting @DonaldJTrumpJr Please know that all decent Americans are very embarrassed by the trump family. Please except our apologies for Jr.'s shameful tweet. — Bethany Brittany (@bethanyswansong) March 23, 2017

@wesstreeting @DonaldJTrumpJr

Dear Londoneers, 81% of Americans didn't vote f/DT (our system's broken). Working to impeach. We stand w/you. — RileyRae (@RileyRae58) March 23, 2017

