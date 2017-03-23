London Mayor: Donald Trump Jr's Tweets Are Not A Priority

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
London Mayor: Donald Trump Jr's Tweets Are Not A Priority

Donald Trump, Jr. is an idiot, but you knew that. USA Today reports:

Donald Trump Jr. is under fire for tweeting hours after Wednesday's London attack a comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan from a month ago that terror attacks had become "part and parcel" of life in a global city.

Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." The tweet included a link to a Sept. 22 story from Britain's Independent newspaper that includes the quote from Khan asking Londoners to be vigilant following a bombing in New York City. Khan was quoted the day after three bombs exploded in N.Y. and nearby towns, wounding 29 people.

So Trump Jr. grabs a quote from when bombs hit New York City last fall, quotes the London Mayor out of context, and uses the quote against the mayor in a tweet the DAY of a terror attack on London?

The Mayor kept it classy.

But one member of Parliament did take time to address Dummy Junior:

Many Americans on Twitter agreed.

And this one...

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV