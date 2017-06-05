UK Prof On Trump's London Attack Tweets: 'Were You Genetically Engineered To Be Stupid?'

By David
A professor in the United Kingdom suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump had been "genetically engineered" to be "stupid".

In a tweet early Sunday morning, Trump linked a Saturday terrorist attack in London to the gun safety debate in the United States.

Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, pointed out that the terrorists would have been able to kill "many more" than seven people if they had access to guns.


