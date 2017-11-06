Trump Attorney Refuses To Rule Out Possibility Of Trump Firing Mueller

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow made an appearance this Sunday on ABC's This Week, and refused to rule out the possibility that Trump could fire special counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with looking into Russiagate and whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to interfere in the presidential election.

Republicans allowed Trump to get away with firing Comey with no repercussions, so no one should be surprised if he does the same thing to Mueller down the line if he feels the investigation closing in around him.

I have absolutely no faith in Republicans' ability to police themselves, and await the new line of excuses if Sekulow's comments here are a preview of what we can expect next from Trump.

Here's transcript of Sekulow's response to host George Stephanopoulos via ABC: