Trump Attorney Refuses To Rule Out Possibility Of Trump Firing Mueller
Trump attorney Jay Sekulow made an appearance this Sunday on ABC's This Week, and refused to rule out the possibility that Trump could fire special counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with looking into Russiagate and whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to interfere in the presidential election.
Republicans allowed Trump to get away with firing Comey with no repercussions, so no one should be surprised if he does the same thing to Mueller down the line if he feels the investigation closing in around him.
I have absolutely no faith in Republicans' ability to police themselves, and await the new line of excuses if Sekulow's comments here are a preview of what we can expect next from Trump.
Here's transcript of Sekulow's response to host George Stephanopoulos via ABC:
STEPHANOPOULOS: A couple of quick questions before we go. The president said he was willing to testify under oath. Do you expect him to testify under oath to Robert Mueller?
SEKULOW: Well, the president made that very clear. He has made the statement of what he would do as far as testimony if that's necessary. I find it ironic that people are questioning the president when he said he would do that, yet Secretary Clinton, when she was under investigation by James Comey, was not put under oath. I find that ironic.
STEPHANOPOULOS: And finally, will the president promise not to interfere, not attempt at any time to order the deputy attorney general to fire Robert Mueller?
SEKULOW: Look, the president of the United States, as we all know, is a unitary executive. But the president is going to seek the advice of his counsel and inside the government as well as outside. And I'm not going to speculate on what he will or will not do.
But right now the role of the president is to govern the United States of America. He's going to do that. He's going to leave anything else to the lawyers. But I can't imagine that that issue is going to arise. But that again is an issue that the president with his advisers would discuss if there was a basis.↓ Story continues below ↓
I mean, George, if there was a basis upon which there was a question raised that raised the kind of issues that are serious, as in the situation with James Comey, the president has authority to take action. Whether he would do it is ultimately a decision the president makes.
I think that's complete conjecture and speculation. The Constitution, it's a unitary executive. You know that, you worked for a president.
STEPHANOPOULOS: Jay Sekulow, thanks very much for your time this morning.
