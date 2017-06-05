Trump Doesn't Know Guns Are Heavily Regulated In The UK

Here's our commander in chief on Twitter.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

They used knives and a truck because they can't get guns so easily in England. There is never a debate about gun control in England, unless it is to make guns even harder to acquire.

Can you imagine the damage a group would have caused on the London Bridge if these terrorists had access to AR-15's or Sig Sauer MCX's? Hundreds more would have been killed.

As David Frum explains:

British policies have proved remarkably effective—a fact that Saturday’s attack underscores, rather than undermines. -- British law tightly restricts guns. Would-be gun owners must apply for permission, explaining their reasons for wanting a firearm and producing references to their mental stability and good character. They must prove that their weapons will be safely stored. Weapons that fire bullets, as opposed to shot, may only be used only in pre-approved places: a deer-stalking reserve for example or a certified shooting range. Illegal weapons do circulate of course in the U.K. To obtain them, however, a would-be terrorist would need both considerable cash (a black-market Glock costs upward of 2,000 pounds) and access to an organized criminal network. A self-radicalized amateur jihadi will lack both. In only one of all the completed and attempted Islamic terrorist atrocities in the U.K. since 9/11 did the killers even carry a single gun: a 90-year-old Dutch revolver so battered that they never tried to use it.

The idea that Trump makes broad claims about things he has no clue about is sickening enough, but the fact that he refuses to learn anything about the world at all since he announced his candidacy is but one symptom of his narcissism.

After recounting Trump's twitter mindless explosion immediately after the London terror attacks took place, Jennifer Rubin writes:

One is prompted to ask if he is off his rocker. But this is vintage Trump — impulsive and cruel, without an ounce of class or human decency. His behavior no longer surprises us, but it should offend and disturb us, first, that he remains the face and voice of America in the world and, second, that his fans hoot and holler, seeing this as inconsequential or acceptable conduct.

There are many variables why there are more many attacks in Europe than here in the U.S. - being separated by the Atlantic ocean is a huge component to our safety.

Rubin concludes with, "The London attacks bring out the best in Britain and in Western leaders on the European continent; it brings out the worst in Trump and his followers. The former protect the soul of Western civilization; the latter drive a stake through the animating ideas that make America special."

Trump criticizes world leaders on a whim to make himself appear significant and insightful, which is a sham of magnificent proportions.

The president and his followers instill fear in the hearts of Americans everyday to pass their draconian beliefs while our counterparts overseas instill confidence and resolve in their peoples.