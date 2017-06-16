Trump Flip Flops In 10 Hours Over DREAM Act

What do you do when the American public overwhelmingly supports those who came to the United States as young children, have been in the US school system since kindergarten, speak English, and are only "not American" because they lack the paperwork due to an immigration system based on racism?

What do you do when your party's entire immigration policy is based on racism?

You try to swim to both shores at once, silly! First, Trump indicated the Dreamers could stay for now, then the White House said oh wait we didn't really say that, exactly. The New York Times quote below says the White House "clarified their intent," but immigration activists were NOT amused:

Immigration rights activists, who have fiercely battled Mr. Trump’s travel ban and increased enforcement of other immigration laws, initially hailed the announcement, calling it a surprising turn of events from Mr. Trump. “This is a big victory for Dreamers amid months of draconian and mean-spirited immigration enforcement policy,” said David Leopold, an immigration lawyer. “The preservation of DACA is a tribute to the strength of the Dreamer movement.” But after the White House clarified its intent, activists expressed regret. Mr. Leopold said in a second statement that “it’s no surprise that Trump would quickly walk back the preservation of DACA.” He added that the administration was trying to “cynically pit 800,000 Dreamers against the rest of the 11 million undocumented immigrants.”

And the number of #MAGA types calling Donald Trump a "cuck" this morning is limited only by right-wing media's insistence on focusing entirely, for the next four years, on Hillary Clinton.