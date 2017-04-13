Why So Many Trump Flip-Flops? The Kids Are Worried About Branding

It was Louis XIV who said "L'etat, c'est moi": "I am the State."

That statement was corporatized, in a way, with "What's good for General Motors is good for America."

And now we have a so-called president and his heirs whose very lives scream, "Screw you, America, this is about being good to the Trump Brand!" Buried near the end of this Wapo article pretending to be about Steve Bannon, is this mind-blower, which totally explains the 180 degree turns Donald Trump has made on China, currency manipulation, Janet Yellin, and NATO in just one week:

Trump’s three oldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and Kushner have been frustrated by the impression of chaos inside the White House and feel that their father has not always been served well by his senior staff, according to people with knowledge of their sentiments. The Trump heirs are interested in any changes that might help resuscitate the presidency and preserve the family’s name at a time when they are trying to expand the Trump Organization’s portfolio of hotels. “The fundamental assessment is that if they want to win the White House in 2020, they’re not going to do it the way they did in 2016, because the family brand would not sustain the collateral damage,” said one well-connected Republican operative, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the president’s family. “It would be so protectionist, nationalist and backward-looking that they’d only be able to build in Oklahoma City or the Ozarks.”

Meanwhile, DEMOCRATS are not supposed to put down White working-class voters in fly-over country? Really.

Of course it's all about a selfish motive for the Trump family. Profits before Party before Country. Maybe they can put that on the family seal.