Gee, Why Are So Many People Suddenly Attacking The Jews?

Think about this the next time your boss attacks "globalists" and George Soros.



The next time he cheerleads for Alex Jones.



The next time he has an anti-Semite serve as campaign chairman.



You started this hell, Kellyanne. You opened Pandora's box. What'd you think would happen https://t.co/ngkgtfyc5K

— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 27, 2018