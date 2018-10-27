Gee, Why Are So Many People Suddenly Attacking The Jews?
Just moments after Trump calls for unity at a WH event, he references "globalists," prompting several audience members shout "Soros" -- who was a target of one of the bombs -- and others shout "lock him up" to which Trump chuckles, points and repeats "lock him up" pic.twitter.com/IWZR3DRCvk— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 26, 2018
Because Trump filled the air with gasoline vapors, and waited for someone else to strike the match:
The Jews: what do they do to make people so angry? The New York Times investigates
— Atrios (@Atrios) October 27, 2018
#SaturdayMorning Build the Wall Now- Enter our country LEGALLY
Stop the SOROS funded Invasion! Secure the Border for all Americans#VoteRedToSaveAmerica2018 #RedWave2018 Want more Cool videos? Support @GrrrGraphics and MAKE IT SOhttps://t.co/rAO6enAlnq pic.twitter.com/jNAKwnVsdi
— GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) October 27, 2018
#magashooter was targeted jews for a long time. pic.twitter.com/TxLPniGD9p
— Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) October 27, 2018
I just reported this week that US Rep @SteveKingIA went from a Holocaust education trip at Auschwitz to Austria, where he gave an interview to website linked to political party founded by a Nazi SS officer. He pondered “an antidote” to George Soros. https://t.co/o1i5DQSoyj https://t.co/7hgeQUBOpy
— Alex Kotch 🔥🚲 (@alexkotch) October 27, 2018
https://twitter.com/mattlieb/status/1056228162059755520]
The bomber shared a meme describing George Soros as a "Judeo-plutocratic Bolshevik Zionist world conspirator," in case you think antisemitism has nothing to do with this spate of assassination attempts pic.twitter.com/UNiBwr9lAm
— Talia B Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) October 26, 2018
Yup. “Nationalism” and “globalism” are all code words for antisemitism. https://t.co/EPXYajZibv
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 27, 2018
Can't overstate the extent to which antisemitism is the base layer of fascism. Everything else is built on top of it.
— Ben Tarnoff (@bentarnoff) October 27, 2018
Republicans are fomenting hatred against Jews by running ads laden with anti-Semitic tropes, like this one portraying George Soros as an evil puppet-master of the left, surrounded by stacks of cash https://t.co/gvv5lb8YYc pic.twitter.com/fiC9VBLIL3
— David Nir (@DavidNir) October 27, 2018
This is straight out of Trump’s attacks on Soros. Amazing. https://t.co/TjicAMdxAO
— Armando (@armandodkos) October 27, 2018
For many years, Republican anti-semites have used "Soros" as code for Jews. https://t.co/iv0Y5xxByA
— Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) October 27, 2018
George Soros is an active participant in US politics. Criticism is entirely legitimate. But the Republican chorus of criticism against him going back YEARS is drenched in anti-Semitism, imagery, conspiracy theories. Not all who repeat it fully realize. All are responsible.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018
Suspect Texted Story About Attempted Soros Bombing to Business Partner https://t.co/5X7hRMoBFg pic.twitter.com/E9SvTTeZ2i
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 26, 2018
Think about this the next time your boss attacks "globalists" and George Soros.
The next time he cheerleads for Alex Jones.
The next time he has an anti-Semite serve as campaign chairman.
You started this hell, Kellyanne. You opened Pandora's box. What'd you think would happen https://t.co/ngkgtfyc5K
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 27, 2018
Your GOP colleague, Steve King, gave an interview to an Austrian neo-nazi website and mused about an " antidote" for George Soros. Will you support expelling him from your party? https://t.co/vDPc25GmbF
— Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) October 27, 2018
Great story. US government-funded propaganda outlet slammed George Soros and called him a "multimillionaire Jew." Your taxpayer dollars at work. https://t.co/dAlrWFmgMO
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 26, 2018
Comments