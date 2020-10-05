Gee, Suddenly Searching #ProudBoys On Twitter Isn't So Bad

George Takei continues to be an internet treasure, especially in the arena of defeating hate.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020

Within the day, the hashtag #ProudBoys had a decidedly different flavor than the last few years, as it had been completely reclaimed by the beauty of gay love, acceptance, and celebration.

In one of the first good plot twists of 2020, the #ProudBoys hashtag has become a thing of beauty. https://t.co/I9aWN2Q1Ol — Mashable (@mashable) October 4, 2020

My husband and I have been together 30 years. We are:#ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/Fccr6sFD0k — Mark Fish (@SMarkfish) October 4, 2020

Me and the love of my life being all dressed up for our wedding last year #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/bmPSt7pOBU — Scrappy (@ScrappyTheGeek) October 4, 2020

Reclaiming this hashtag because like it or not, the gays always win #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/z5OpW6jHMT — Jack (@JWillsNH) October 4, 2020

Seeing all these happy couples co-opt the #ProudBoys hashtag is awesome. From hateful jackbooted dip shits to people in love. Nothing could be nicer. @VP Pence, you will love this, check it out. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 4, 2020

How much would you pay to see the neo-Nazi freakout about this thing of beauty?