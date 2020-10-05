Activism
Gee, Suddenly Searching #ProudBoys On Twitter Isn't So Bad

Thanks largely to guidance from George Takei, the hashtag took off with something decidedly NOT white supremacist, for a change, and it was glorious.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

George Takei continues to be an internet treasure, especially in the arena of defeating hate.

Within the day, the hashtag #ProudBoys had a decidedly different flavor than the last few years, as it had been completely reclaimed by the beauty of gay love, acceptance, and celebration.

How much would you pay to see the neo-Nazi freakout about this thing of beauty?

