Trump Got Advice From Fox's Kimberly Guilfoyle Before Withdrawing From Paris Accord

Kimberly Guilfoyle deliberately dropped a bombshell on her Fox News colleagues Thursday night when she just happened to mention that Donald Trump had called her this morning to discuss a range of issues. Guilfoyle also revealed that she had reassured Trump about his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement - several hours in advance of his official announcement.

Media Matters caught Guilfoyle's startling disclosure which occurred in the middle of a discussion about Trump's decision to withdraw from the climate agreement:

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE (CO-HOST): I don't think this is a deal that anybody should be crying about. Like we said, it's nonbinding, and the United States is already a clean energy, oil and gas leader. So, we can keep doing what we're doing, we can keep reducing our emissions. Why would we in fact put ourselves at an economic disadvantage, giving and subsidizing an economic windfall to other countries, in sort of a climate redistribution of wealth scheme? It makes no sense to me. I think he did the brave and courageous thing, and in fact, I told him that this morning at 8AM, when he called. And I spoke to him about it, and this was something very much so on his mind, but he seemed like-- GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): Wait a second, who called you? GUILFOYLE: The president. GUTFELD: Why? DANA PERINO (CO-HOST): To ask about climate change? GUTFELD: Why did he call you? GUILFOYLE: Climate change, taxes. The Five.

Did Trump really call to chat policy? Or is Trump still thinking of offering Guilfoyle a job in his administration? Or is something else going on?

Trump reportedly wants Guilfoyle to replace Sean Spicer as press secretary and she has openly shown interest.

Can you imagine how Fox would have reacted if Rachel Maddow announced that she had reassured President Barack Obama he was doing the right thing before he signed the Paris agreement and also that she had chatted with him about Obamacare before it was passed? Let's just say it would have engendered a lot more discussion on Fox than this did.

