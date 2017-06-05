Trump Holds Bogus 'Signing Ceremony' To Pretend He's Doing Something

Of all of the things that happened today, this one might be the dumbest one yet.

You may have heard that Trump had an "event" where he got to have people applaud for him and the press to broadcast his "announcement" after Mike Pence introduced him like he was the King of England (okay, maybe not England, but you get the idea).

Infrastructure. It was an announcement about infrastructure because this is "Infrastructure Week" where he can pretend to ignore the fact that it's really James Comey Week.

After his announcement where the sycophants applauded on cue, he held a "signing ceremony" to pretend like he had to sign a thing in order to goose Congress into doing its job.

And here it is - Trump literally signing nothing of consequence but making it look like a real bill signing (he's not signing a bill) pic.twitter.com/bo3HtNAOff — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) June 5, 2017

Just a thing for the picture and the adulation. Little more.

Twitter caught on immediately:

Trump isn’t signing a bill. He’s signing a list of “principles” on air traffic control. It’s a faux bill signing ceremony. Amazing. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 5, 2017

And this is where we are: WH orchestrated a faux bill signing ceremony for Trump today 👇 https://t.co/PmOnw8ZnpF — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 5, 2017

Someday we're gonna look back on this moment and laugh. Not today, though. Today it's friggin' scary.#DemForce https://t.co/13XNCYsaw5 — Honey #DemForce (@Honey17011) June 5, 2017

Here's something Trump didn't do today.

He didn't mention the angry lunatic who shot up a workplace and killed 5 people in Orlando, Florida. No anger, no thoughts, no prayers for the victims, in spite of the fact that this nutcase left two kids orphaned.

I guess this is why?