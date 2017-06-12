White House: Jerry Falwell Jr. Will Be Part Of Education Reform Task Force

The White House affirmed over the weekend that Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. will participate in a task force on higher education.

In January, the son of televangelist Jerry Falwell revealed to The Chronicle that he would lead a White House group that will look at reforming regulations on higher education.

But it wasn't until Sunday that the news was partially confirmed by a White House spokesperson -- who was authorized to speak on the condition of anonymity.

"We are working on a task force that Jerry Falwell will be involved with," the White House spokesperson told The Chronicle.


