In Spirit Of Christian Charity, Falwell Jr Predicts Dems Will Be Nuked In 2020

Peace on earth, goodwill toward all men, as long as they're white, middle-aged conservatives who bow to god Trump.
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. claimed over the weekend that the 2020 election “‘will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki” for the Democrats.

Falwell revealed the remarks while visiting President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, according to reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

“I told the crowd at the Palm Beach GOP Christmas/Hanukkah party tonight that I predict the 2020 election will be Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the Dems!” Falwell said.

He later added: “The impeachment by the Democrats was their Pearl Harbor.”


