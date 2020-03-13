Media Bites
Jerry Falwell Jr.: COVID19 Might Be North Korea Bioweapon Against Trump

Did you know even viruses are against Trump in a deep-Corona conspiracy?
By John Amato
The evangelical leaders that support Trump have shown themselves to be the biggest frauds of all his supporters.

Jerry Falwell Jr., joined Fox and Friends this morning to prove what a buffoon he is, once again.

He joined the regular Trump team of three sycophants to discuss the effects the coronavirus is having on college campuses.

Falwell said many people are overreacting and used the outbreak of the H1N1 virus as a benchmark.

"There was not the same hype," he said.

And then he began to spin his conspiracies.

“It makes you wonder if there’s a political reason for that,” Falwell said.

He continued with his deep state virus plot, "Impeachment didn’t work, and the Mueller report didn’t work, and Article 25 didn’t work, and so maybe now this is their next attempt to get Trump."

Then he told Doocy, Earhardt and Kilmeade about an encounter he had with the restaurant owner that comes straight out of Dr. Strangelove.

Falwell said the owner asked him, "Do you remember the North Korean president promised a Christmas present for America back in December?"

"Could it be that they got together with China and this is that present?” Falwell said.

“I don’t know but there really is something strange going on.”

It's called a pandemic, jackass.

So we are to believe that Kim Jung-Un and President Xi unleashed a biological weapon to hurt their own people just to make Trump look weak?

Yeah, that's what I call grade A propaganda.

Maybe he should stick to the shenanigans he allegedly pulls off at Liberty University?

