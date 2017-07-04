Ali Velshi Hammers Kris Kobach Over Voter Fraud Lie

MSNBC's Ali Velshi exposed Trump's Voter Fraud agent Kris Kobach as the hack he is by highlighting how Kobach went after a dead person who voted to prove his point, but in reality the person in question was very much alive.

"You actually went after a particular voter who you said was dead and voted in an election, and it turned out that the guy was very much alive," Velshi stated.

There is no verifiable evidence to suggest the U.S. has a voter fraud problem by any measure imaginable, by frauds like Kobach are only interested in purging voters from the state rolls and enacting Voter ID laws so they have come up with their "dead people" nonsense to try and give them some leverage to proceed.

It's up to the states to maintain their voter roles and if there are inaccuracies on them then it's their job to correct them.

However, even with "dead people" still on their rolls, there is no proof that millions of people then voted in their places, fraudulently. It's a straw man argument that Trump has bought into to justify he's own bogus claims of voter fraud.

To highlight the buffoonery of his project, Kris Kobach is not allowed to turn over the data he requested from all fifty states.

Ali Velshi came well prepared to dispute his rational for creating this nonsensical commission and called him on the carpet for seeing dead people when they are actually alive.

Here's the transcript via MMFA:

ALI VELSHI (HOST): What are you trying to get at? You're asking for -- you're asking for people's names, initials, middle initials, date of birth, whatever. That's normal, right? Then you want your political party --

KRIS KOBACH: Most states are going to give name, date of birth --

VELSHI: Right. Then you want political party, you want voter history, and information regarding felony convictions, and information regarding voter registration in another state, information iregarding military status and overseas citizen information. What are you going to do with all that information?

KOBACH: Okay. Well, let me give you an example. The Pew Charitable Foundation, their trusts -- one of their trusts, has estimated that 1.8 million deceased individuals are on the voter rolls in the country, and they think their estimate is low. Well, we could actually find out what the real number is, if we take the voter rolls of the states and we match them against the Social Security Administrations deaths -- list of people who have died. Let's find out what the real number is, and then if have you the voter history, you can say, "Okay, how many of these names appear to have voted after the date of death?"

VELSHI: Right, and --

KOBACH: So it's just a matter of actual numbers versus --

VELSHI: That's interesting, except you --

KOBACH: It's very interesting, and why not find out?

VELSHI: Because you got this wrong. You actually went after a particular voter who you said was dead and voted in an election, and it turned out that the guy was very much alive, and I think a newspaper found him mowing his lawn.

KOBACH: Right...