Fox Host Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Trump Surrogate

Longtime Fox News Business host Charles Payne has been suspended by 21st Century Fox, as they investigate a sexual harassment claim against him made by conservative commentator Scottie Nell Hughes in the wake of their affair.

The LA Times broke the story and on Thursday FBN announced the suspension.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy for any professional misconduct,” a Fox Business Network representative said in a statement. “This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner.”

Fox News is starting to rival the Catholic church with the number of sexual abuse cases that have been made public over the last several months.

The powerful Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly and Bill Shine have all lost their jobs over sexual harassment suits and now Fox Sports top executive Jamie Horowitz, was just fired amid reports on his behavior.

Hughes said that as soon as their affair ended, Fox News retaliated and stopped putting her on the air.

The Huffington Post reports, "Hughes started appearing on the Fox Business network in 2013, and according to three sources, kept an apartment near the network’s Sixth Avenue headquarters in New York. Her husband and two children remained at their home in Nashville while she worked to gain a contract with the network as a paid commentator."

Scottie Nell Hughes is well known on C&L since she was a rabid CNN Trump surrogate throughout the election.

However, no woman should ever be faced with being harassed sexually by anyone, no matter what job title they hold.

Hughes has told several sources that she feels that Payne, the network and Bill Shine ― then co-president of Fox News and Fox Business ― retaliated against her after they learned of the relationship, which would be the basis for her sexual harassment claim.

Both people were married at the time of the affair.