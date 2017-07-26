Bill Kristol: Irresponsible Transgender Tweet Shows Trump 'Thinks It's A Dictatorship'

Bill Kristol, founder of The Weekly Standard told MSNBC that Trump thinks he's running a dictatorship after irresponsibly dismissing every transgender soldier in the military.

This morning, with no advance notice, Trump tweeted these out.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace opined that Trump seems more "off the rails" than normal after saying he'll be more presidential than Abraham Lincoln.

At first Kristol discussed the hiring of the new Communications directer and said he's not a fan of Anthony Scaramucci because he's so similar to Trump and would ultimately be worse for the administration than Sean Spicer.

Kristol said, "I come back to the transgender thing. I'm so infuriated by it because there are complicated issues about women in combat, whether you should pay for certain operations."

He commented that he thought these issues, including integrating genders have been debated remarkably well overall.

Kristol continued, "And then he just gets up and tweets this totally irresponsible crazy thing, which shows deeply though, he thinks it's a dictatorship, "he said.

"He thinks, he wakes up - decides that we should expel 2,400 people from the military and that that going to happened as if there's no uniform code of military justice, there aren't ways that you have to discharge people, that people don't have the rights, that the military doesn't have all kinds of concerns about those who signed up under some expectations --- but it's deeply revealing about Trump I think."

Kristol's dictatorship remarks ring true especially after Politico reported that Trump unceremoniously fired all transgenders from the military over a budget dispute in the House so he could get funds for his wall.

I kid you not. Trump never consulted with his generals about medical costs at all.