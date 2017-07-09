Russian Hackers/FSB Have Breached US Nuclear And Energy Networks

Breaking news coming from the Washington Post Saturday night regarding Russian hacking. No, this isn't election hacking. This time it is much worse.

Now they are in the nuclear and energy companies systems. U.S. government officials have confirmed that the cyber intrusions into the networks were fishing expeditions designed to "assess their networks." The Washington Post reports that there is no evidence that "the hackers breached or disrupted the core systems controlling operations at the plants, so the public was not at risk." But who knows what was left behind or what their next cyber intrusion will involve?

Remember, Russia has been testing their ability to disrupt power grids in Ukraine for some time. Many have assumed that Ukraine was the test run for a bigger cyber assault and what would be the biggest county for Russia to take down? America, of course.

Just a few weeks ago, the FBI and DHS sent what was called a "joint alert" to energy companies describing an “advanced, persistent threat actors” that were stealing login and passwords to companies in the energy sector.

This confirmed intrusion comes just 12 hours after the G20 wrapped up and a day after Putin and Trump met for the first time (wink, wink). During that meeting, Putin denied being involved in hacking, Trump said he agreed, then said he did not accept that Russia didn't meddle, but then Trump's own staff didn't dispute the Russian take that he agreed with Putin.

Keeping up?

Now that we have more evidence that Russia is hacking more than just the election, will Trump continue to deny it? Will he even care? Is he capable of responding in a way that can protect the American people?

The answer is that he will continue to be the exact same type of leader he has been for six months. Inept, selfish, stubborn, stupid and a Russian puppet.