Rep. Schiff On Trump's Cyber-Security Tweet: 'We Might As Well Mail Our Ballot Boxes To Moscow'

What do you do when you are the victim of a brutal crime and you know who the offender is?

You work with them in a long term project, of course! Oh, and you also forgive them. You question the police findings, DNA, witness statements and your own thoughts and, of course, believe the statements of the offenders over all others. DUH.

Wait. No. No, you don't do any of those things...unless you are insane, stupid or were in on the crime before it happened....which may be the case with Trump and his boss, Putin.

This brings us to Trump's latest stupid idea - a committee to address cyber warfare. And who does he say should be our partner? RUSSIA. Yes, we are going to share all of our amazing cyber ideas, passwords, logins, etc with the very country that hacked our election and is now in our energy and nuclear networks.

Because, why not? Why make them work for it? They put Trump in the White House, let's just hand them the keys to the entire country.

Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was on CNN State of the Union this morning and he was not having it. His take was the most blistering and direct: “If that’s our best election defense, we might as well just mail our ballot boxes to Moscow. I don’t think that’s an answer at all.”

In the absence of anything but lip service pearl clutching by the Republican majority, we might as well all order Rosetta Stone tapes to learn Russian and change our flag to a Russian one. That's the inevitable result of having Putin's Puppet in office.