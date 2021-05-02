Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Cindy McCain Calls Arizona Ballot Audit By Cyber Ninjas 'Ludicrous'

Jake Tapper and McCain shake their heads over the fake recount happening in Arizona.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

In case you missed it, there's an Arizona audit of votes that were cast in Maricopa County for the 2020 election, led by a Florida based company called Cyber Ninjas.

I kid you not.

Florida Republicans reportedly have no idea who this group or its founder are, much less what their deal is, Politico reported Monday. “Doug Logan? Cyber Ninjas? No. I don’t know these guys. Never heard of them,” Florida GOP vice-chair Christian Ziegler told Politico.

Earlier today, CNN host Jake Tapper called the Arizona recount "a bizarre episode" happening six months after the election.

Tapper explained, "They brought in a guy who's an election liar to lead an audit of ballots from Maricopa County, even though the election board there is led by Republicans."

"They're using ultraviolet lights, and other methods to examine ballots, looking for evidence of voter fraud. Obviously the same lie that fueled the January 6 attack on the Capitol."

Tapper asked John McCain's widow if "the Arizona Republican Party is undermining democracy."

Cindy McCain, looking incredulous, said, "Oh, I, listen, the whole thing is ludicrous. Quite frankly, it's ludicrous."

"This also comes from a state party in Arizona that refused to be audited themselves on votes that were cast within their own party communications," McCain said.

"The election is over, Biden won...Things are just aloof and crazy out there right now with regards to the election."

This is like putting Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of a ballot audit

A former Republican Arizona state Representative Anthony Kern, who was present at the January 6 Capitol riot, who advocated for the baseless "Stop the Steal" movement, has been seen taking part in the hand recount of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 election.

But also disheartening is that "Republicans and the private companies, led by the Florida-based cybersecurity company Cyber Ninjas, have fought for the last week in state court to keep details of the audit secret."

Lin Wood helped raise money for the audit so there you go.

These whacks will do or say anything to keep the BIG LIE going for Trump, his cultists, and America — US democracy be damned.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team