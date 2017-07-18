BREAKING: Trump Had A Second Secret Meeting With Putin At The G-20
Breaking news tonight in the ongoing saga of Trump's love for all things Russia: Apparently, he had a private rendezvous with Putin, alone, for over an hour. Oh, and did I mention he was alone? No Americans, no translator, no National Security Advisor. No Rex Tillerson.
This is...not good.
The Hill reports that the second meeting was only attended by Trump, Putin and Putin's translator. It had not been disclosed by anyone in the Trump administration....I wonder why.
The White House did not deny the meeting occurred. Odd, since they are usually so quick to explain everything away as *fake news* and *alternative facts.*
Ian Bremmer joined Charlie Rose on Bloomberg today. Upon hearing the news, he said that not bringing his own translator was actually a "breach of national security protocol." He went on to say "Never in my life as a political scientist have I seen two countries — major countries — with a constellation of national interests that are as dissonant, while the two leaders seem to be doing everything possible to make nice and be close to each other."
At this point it isn't smoke. It isn't fire. It isn't even a big fire. It is a god damned 100 acre wildfire that is growing by the hour. The only problem with this meeting - the only witness who has records (and you know they do) are the Russians. Nothing Trump says can be trusted. NOTHING. His word is dirt. Who knows what was promised, alluded to, admitted, during that 1 hour meeting.
Can you imagine if Obama had done this? Hillary Clinton? Impeachment in hours.
Trump does it. GOP shrugs.
