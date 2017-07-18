BREAKING: Trump Had A Second Secret Meeting With Putin At The G-20

Breaking news tonight in the ongoing saga of Trump's love for all things Russia: Apparently, he had a private rendezvous with Putin, alone, for over an hour. Oh, and did I mention he was alone? No Americans, no translator, no National Security Advisor. No Rex Tillerson.

This is...not good.

The Hill reports that the second meeting was only attended by Trump, Putin and Putin's translator. It had not been disclosed by anyone in the Trump administration....I wonder why.

The White House did not deny the meeting occurred. Odd, since they are usually so quick to explain everything away as *fake news* and *alternative facts.*

Ian Bremmer joined Charlie Rose on Bloomberg today. Upon hearing the news, he said that not bringing his own translator was actually a "breach of national security protocol." He went on to say "Never in my life as a political scientist have I seen two countries — major countries — with a constellation of national interests that are as dissonant, while the two leaders seem to be doing everything possible to make nice and be close to each other."

Twitter was ON FIRE with the news

As an intelligence officer in Afghanistan, I always preferred it when my sources came alone. I'm sure Putin feels the same way. https://t.co/P99VN6gQu1 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 18, 2017

One day we will know exactly what Putin holds over Trump every waking second of his life. All we know now is that it must be something big. https://t.co/YdJDYNVWhX — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 18, 2017

Trump Administration had no intention of disclosing second hour long meeting w Putin. https://t.co/clLKa6PwQK — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 18, 2017

An hour alone with Putin and his translator.

What could possibly go wrong?

😳https://t.co/dsD7n8JJNO — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 18, 2017

YIKES

Other foreign leaders were "flummoxed, they were confused and they were startled.” https://t.co/leO8Xtr9gJ — Paige Williams (@williams_paige) July 18, 2017

This cartoon nails it

Trump-Putin second private meeting lasted an hour and Trump didn't even have his translator. This is collusion.#TrumpRussia #TrumpPutin pic.twitter.com/ckBaUfEXGU

At this point it isn't smoke. It isn't fire. It isn't even a big fire. It is a god damned 100 acre wildfire that is growing by the hour. The only problem with this meeting - the only witness who has records (and you know they do) are the Russians. Nothing Trump says can be trusted. NOTHING. His word is dirt. Who knows what was promised, alluded to, admitted, during that 1 hour meeting.

Can you imagine if Obama had done this? Hillary Clinton? Impeachment in hours.

Trump does it. GOP shrugs.