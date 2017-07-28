C&L's Friday Night Drive In: She Devils On Wheels

A motorcycle gang rolls into a small Florida town to stir up a commontion and raise some hell. They go around looking for trouble and, man oh man, do they find it!

This 1968 biker flick, directed Herschell Gordon Lewis (aka "The Godfather Of Gore") has everything you'd expect from an exploitation film of its sort. Good people god bad. Bad people inherently evil. Fists fly and chains get swung. Initiation rituals show who's tough and who's not. Hassles by the man. Wild parties that ellude to turning into an orgy before the scene cuts away to something else.

The twist though is that this motorcycle gang is all women.

Shot in under two weeks on a budget under $50,000, you aren't going to get some deep message how the status quo treats outsides. What's you're going to get though is campy piece of classic sleaze cinema crammed with a lot of cheesy "hip" dialog, shakey cameras, actors who were never heard of again and lot of thinking "This is one of those films that is so bad, it is great!"

Fans of the Cramps will also recognize the title song of the film as they recorded it in the 80's and played it live often.

This article originally appeared on my Tumblr page More Transistors Smashed. You can find a sundry of pop culture trash there from time to time.