Cummings Requests Secret Service Documents Related To Donald Trump Jr.'s Meeting With Russians

The Donald Trump Jr. / Russian lawyer meeting is the story that keeps on giving. Drip drip drip it goes, day after, more bad news coming out for the Trump family. First they sent the Trump lawyer, Jay Sekulow, to make the rounds on all 5 Sunday morning news shows trying to defend Juniors motives for meeting with a Russian lawyer and a few other associates, some of which haven't been identified.

In addition to the "It was all about adoption" story, we have also heard that it was standard opposition research (it isn't) and that it wasn't a crime (yet to be determined).

Well, Jay Sekulow threw an even more insane reason out. It was the Secret Service's fault. Yes, the very legion of trained officers who risk their day every single day to protect this disgusting piece of shit I refuse to call the President* were the ones who messed up.

Sekulow asked: "Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me."

Well, this did not go over well. First of all, Donald Trump Jr. wasn't being protected by the Secret Service in June of 2016. Only Donald Trump. Why would the Secret Service have been involved at all? Answer - only if Trump was in the room.

Secret Service clapped back pretty swiftly on Sunday, blowing Sekulow out of the water.

Today, Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat and ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform sent a letter to US Secret Service asking a whole ton of questions that may very well come back to bite Trump, Trump Jr, Manafort and Kushner in their lying asses.

READ Elijah Cummings' Letter

It will be interesting to see what extra information the Secret Service can provide. For example, logs of who entered Trump Tower on that day, their names, company the represented, who they were seeing, etc. Also, it will be even more interesting to see if they report back that Donald Trump was in fact in that meeting on the 25th floor.