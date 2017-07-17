The Secret Service Responds To Trump Lawyer's Bogus Claims

Jay Sekulow made another imbecilic claim on ABC News Sunday when he used the Secret Service to defend Don Jr's meeting with the Russians, prompting the Service to come out with a statement refuting his assertions.

While being interviewed by guest host Jonathan Karl over the impropriety of Don Jr's meeting with Russians, Sekulow replied, "I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The President had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me."

Wait, was Donald Trump Jr., the presidential nominee of the GOP in 2016? No.

So what he f*ck is he talking about?

In response to these allegations, The Secret Service was forced to address them via CNN and other news agencies.

"Donald Trump Jr. was not a protectee of the USSS in June, 2016. Thus we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time."

Sekulow must have confused himself when he delivered that answer to ABC. Trump, Trump Jr., what's the diff, right?

I imagine Sekulow did research this, but used it anyone to try and confuse the host and America as much as possible. Sekulow throws as much crap as he can against the wall to see what sticks.

But what he ended up with was just a load of crap dripping off his wall.