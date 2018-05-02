Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow Wrote The Supposed Mueller Questions Leaked To The NY Times

The Trump administration just perpetrated another phony scandal against the Mueller investigations and the media.

The only person missing from this scam was House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes.

After the New York Times reported on the type of questions Robert Mueller would be asking Donald Trump according to a list they had acquired, the Trump outrage machine kicked into high gear.

Early in the morning, Trump took to Twitter:

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

Later that afternoon during a White House press briefing Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if the White House was behind the kind of leaks that she and the administration constantly rail against.

Q Thank you, Sarah. On those list of 44 questions, the President said today that the leak was disgraceful, but a former assistant to Special Counsel Robert Mueller has suggested that the White House was behind the leak. Is he wrong? MS. SANDERS: Once again, I can’t comment on anything regarding those questions, and I would refer you to the President’s outside counsel. Q Well, that was a question about specifically the White House being involved in it. MS. SANDERS: It was actually specific to the President, and that’s why I’m referencing and referring you to the President’s personal attorneys who can speak on that matter.

Why was Sanders so vague in answering these questions on leaks?

The answer is that Trumps personal attorney Jay Sekulow wrote the questions and then had them leaked to the press.

In the wake of the testy March 5 meeting, Mueller’s team agreed to provide the president’s lawyers with more specific information about the subjects that prosecutors wished to discuss with the president. With those details in hand, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow compiled a list of 49 questions that the team believed the president would be asked, according to three of the four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly. The New York Times first reported the existence of the list.

It it is now clear that the Trump administration were the creators and the leakers, for purposes unknown.

Using Trump's own words, this whole episode is disgraceful but the disgraceful falls upon Trump's shoulders.

During Fox News' Outnumbered program, after usual Trump suck-up Pete Hegseth tried to validate Sekulow's play and attack Mueller, Katie Pavlich admitted Sekulow's role and said this has all been colored by Trump's team.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked if Mueller will try and force Trump's hand.

Pavlich said, "I don't know what Robert Mueller is going to do. We haven't heard from Robert Mueller actually. We've heard from one side of the story on this. We heard from the president's legal team and actually on day 2 of the reporting on the questions that were leaked yesterday, we know they were now written by Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow. They weren't written directly by the special counsel."