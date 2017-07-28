'Please Don't Be Too Nice!' Trump Calls For Police Brutality

With so much trouble law enforcement has had over civilian shootings and deaths the last years, body cams and all, Trump just called on the police to brutalize suspects they put in custody.

While speaking in Brentwood, New York, about his efforts to weed out the gang MS-13 in Long Island, Trump said this to the law enforcement crowd.

Trump said, "When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in. Rough. I said, please don’t be too nice. Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head. You know, the way you put their hand over their head, like don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody. I said you could take the hand away, OK.”

Yea, that's the ticket.

Why not bring back the rubber hoses and phone books while you're at it?

Maybe Trump can institute torture policies the CIA used on enemy combatants.

What's a little waterboarding among criminals, am I right?