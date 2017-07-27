Fox News' All-Stars: Scaramucci's Behavior 'Is A Degradation Of The Presidency''

On Special Report With Bret Baier, his All-Star panel took aim at Anthony Scaramucci's crazy day and were just as repulsed as most of America.

Bret Baier set up the saga of Scaramucci, his attacks on Reince Priebus to CNN in the morning, and his vulgar attacks on Steve Bannon to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza in the afternoon.

Baier said, "We've all covered Washington for a long time, we've often said this. There has not been anything like this."

Susan Page remarked, "We've had rivals for power centers all the time, but we've never seen anything that is so public a muscle vulgar, threatening violence against leakers, vowing to fire them. It's really extraordinary."

Page wondered if this helps him with Trump but added, "This is just one more example of something happening in the Trump administration that we have just never seen happen before."

Baier asked Charles about Anthony, a New Yorker and his use of colorful language.

(Being an Italian American from New York, I have used "colorful" language in the past, but I take issue with this excuse. This is a workplace issue, not just a language issue.)

Krauthammer said, "Being a New Yorker is no excuse, this is the degradation of the presidency."

"This is where we have come to. None of us have ever seen this. The reason is, it's not to be done. That kind of language is not to be used, particularly when it's infighting in the White House. The fact of the president is allowing all of this going on, I think it means it rests with him. He's the only one who can restrain this."

Charles wonders if Trump thinks Scaramucci is the guy that can clear the swamp, "but this is really disgraceful."

Even a Trump supporter as strong as Mercedes Schlapp had a hard time defending Scaramucci.

Schlapp said, "It's important to remember that journalists are not therapists."

She highlighted his inexperience but said, "Here's the problem when you have stories like this, it continues to be a distraction and talking about what matters to the president...."

Distraction? Yeah I think if someone in my office was talking about co-workers as effing paranoiacs or suggesting that a co-worker s--ked his own you know what, I'd find that "distracting." Not to mention his threat to fire the entire staff.