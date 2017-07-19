Jeff Flake Shows Support For His Democratic Challenger

It's not often you hear of a Republican actually doing something decent for a change, but a tip of the hat to Arizona's Jeff Flake for showing some humanity.

(You can click on the link to read some of the filth on her Facebook page. I have no desire to post them.)

Source: The Arizona Republic

She’s the other challenger to Sen. Jeff Flake. A native of Little Rock, Ark. A Phoenix attorney and civil rights activist. An independent-turned-Democrat. A 19-year resident of Arizona who wants to represent “the state where I found my home, family and dreams.” And, as it turns out, a few nightmares. This post cued so much hate? Deedra Abboud is also Muslim. This morning, she posted this rather innocuous piece on her Facebook page: “Almost 250 years ago a group of dreamers came together and sketched out a revolutionary vision. No longer would they be shackled to the whims of a distant government, nor bound to the religion of an idiosyncratic king. They set out to forge their own futures, determine their own destinies, and follow their own faith. In their infinite wisdom, the Founding Fathers decreed that this nation would separate church and state, and in doing so protect both institutions. Government would be free from religious overreach, and religion would be free from government interference.” The response over the last 24 hours to that and to some of her other posts and videos have ranged from disturbing to just plain scary. Hundreds upon hundreds of hateful responses.

To which Flake responded:

Hang in there @deedra2018. Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You'll find them. https://t.co/uVfLaAfVV2 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 19, 2017

Earning him plaudits across the aisle.

.@JeffFlake is one of the most decent people I know. FYI @deedra2018 is running to unseat him. https://t.co/6axORgml0u — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 19, 2017

Time will tell if actions such as this hurt or help Flake in his re-election bid, but still a classy move from a party bereft of such civility.