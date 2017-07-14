Joy Reid Deconstructs The GOP: 'There Are No Heroes'

Joy Reid joined Chris Hayes tonight to discuss the current state of the Republican party, and what it will take to cleanse the nation of their devotion to an incompetent oligarch, and more.

Reid said, “This is a Republican Party that is built on resentment and a sense of victimhood, a sense of persecution, almost a persecution complex almost 40 years, 50 years, going back to the Civil Rights movement when they felt persecuted by the world,”

She pointed out that Trump has this dialed in. "He can make them accept anything.”

She imagined that he could collude with Iran next and find a way for GOP voters to defend it, adding that elected Republican officials would too, because they also are all for collusion when it benefits them.

This means there will be no action taken by the Republicans. None whatsoever, because being noble does not inure to their benefit.

“There are no heroes. There will be no heroes,” she warned. “The only way this changes is if Democrats take the House. The end. If the Republicans control the House of Representatives and the Senate, Donald Trump will sit right there colluding in plain sight and laughing about it because, yes, he can get away with anything.”

She's right. Until Democrats control the House of Representatives, collusion is on the menu then, now, and in the future. As long as they can get away with it, they will.

Until then, there's no magic solution other than to obstruct, block, and build toward winning back the house in 2018.

(h/t Raw Story)