KY Sec. Of State Alison Grimes Calls Voter Fraud Panel 'A Sham'

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes is indignant over the request from the Trump administration's phony "voter fraud" commission to turn over voter data.

Democrat Grimes, who ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Mitch McConnell, had nothing but contempt for the proposal, and let Ali Velshi know it.

"The request, as you noted, asked for information that no individual, no American in their right mind would hand over, let alone hand over to President Trump, someone who likes to tweet 140 characters at a time," she said.

"There's two problems here. Whether or not you want to give that information over, and the other one is that they seem to be looking to put together some sort of database and given all we're talking about is hacks into our election, it seems to be a lot of information to collect for no particular reason," Velshi said. "We're trying to prove a negative here here."

"There's not enough bourbon here in Kentucky to make this seem sensible," Grimes said.

"Not on my watch are we going to be releasing sensitive information that relates to the privacy of individuals," she said.

"Not on my watch are we going to be turning over something left to the states to run. Elections are left to the states under the Tenth Amendment, to the federal government, and not on my watch are we using a system that's an unsecure web site.

"They wanted us to actually up load the sensitive information. The Americans' Social Security numbers, dates of birth -- wanted us to upload it, a site that as of last night, was not even working. We haven't even covered, as you noted, the entire sham reason this commission was created and that's to try to find evidence to support the lie the president continues to perpetuate."

Oh yes, the ever-popular "I won the popular vote" lie perpetuated by Trump's fragile ego.

chris kobac in president said a lot of people in america are dead on the voting rolls and went after the dead guy and said they were shown to have voted and found the dead guy wasn't dead, he was alive mowing his lawn. what are we trying to achieve here? the beginning of the letter to you talks about asking you for 7 recommendations about how to make our, how to preserve the integrity of our voting system. what are you thinking about?

famous for actually attacking a world war ii veteran and telling him his service in the war wasn't sufficient enough to generate his citizenship. that's not the basis for our democracy. we need to be making sure we break down barriers to the ballot box and not build them up. there's room for a conversation here and i'll note under president obama, there was a bipartisan commission that came together to produce a presidential commission on election report. that's a group worth reigniting. that's a group that engaged in constructive discussions about enhancing election administration and ensure election integrity. they're instructive measures secretaries like myself have been taking. that's what we need instead of a national voter registration database. same reason the nra doesn't want a national gun database. every american if you ask them, do you want to turn your social security number, your date of birth, your history of voting over to the president? their answer will be regardless of their party.

your history of voting. it's remarkable the stuff they're asking for. allison grimes, kentucky's secretary of state. good to see you. thank you for being with us.

thank you, ali.