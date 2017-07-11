Late-Night Comedians Have Big Laughs At Kellyanne's Expense

By Frances Langum
Jimmy Kimmel used a puppet to illustrate the failed diversionary tactics of Kellyanne Conway:

"What's a meeting, Jimmy?"

And Stephen Colbert just went with the real thing, cutting in his own questions with actual Kellyanne performance art:

Remember when Tina Fey impersonated Sarah Palin, and all the impersonation had to do what use Palin's actual words because writing something for the bit was not going to be as funny? It's like that 24/7 with Kellyanne Conway.


